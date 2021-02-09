Police: Allentown police come to aid of woman on fire, suspect taken into custody

article

Allentown police officers on an unrelated call came to the aid of a woman on fire.

Officers saw the woman running on fire on the 100 block of N. 7th Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

An officer was quickly able to extinguish the flames from the woman’s jacket and arms. The woman and officer received burn-related injuries. They were taken to the hospital where they were both treated and released.

According to police, Michael Negron, 36, was in possession of a gas can and lighter at the time of his arrest. Negron is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person charges.

