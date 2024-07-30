Police announce arrests of 2 men in unrelated deadly shootings in Kensington

article

Authorities in Philadelphia have charged two men in a pair of separate deadly shootings in July.

Investigators say 61-year-old Leroy Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Diamond Brown at a property on the 3800 block of Kensington Avenue. Police were called to the property on July 26th and found Brown suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers drove Brown to Temple University Hospital where investigators say she died. Robinson surrendered to police on Sunday and was charged with murder and other crimes.

Authorities also announced the arrest of Shawayne Burnett, 44, who is accused of shooting Jean Ortiz-Collazo to death in Kensington earlier this month.

Investigators say police found Ortiz-Collazo suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Burnett was arrested on July 24 and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and robbery.