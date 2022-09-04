Police answering domestic call shoot, kill 1 person at New Jersey home

Authorities say a person was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic dispute call at a New Jersey home over the weekend.

The state attorney general’s office said Englewood officers were called to the home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday by someone who said a person had been stabbed inside.

State officials said officers entered the home and "one individual was shot by police and pronounced deceased at Englewood Hospital" less than an hour later.

Officials didn’t say whether a stabbing victim was found.

The attorney general’s office is investigating as required by law in any death involving a law enforcement officer.