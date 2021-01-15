Police: Argument over trash could have lead to deadly shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say an argument over trash could have lead to a deadly shooting early Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers found a 37-year-old man shot once in the face on the steps of his apartment building. He was rushed to Temple Hospital where he died.

Trash was scattered around the street and sidewalk in front of the apartment building as if someone had kicked or thrown the garbage, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

"We're being told that this homicide victim may have been in an altercation involving all the trash," Small said.

Responding officers found two men running from the scene of the deadly shooting. One of the men was reportedly taken into custody.

No charges have been announced by police.

