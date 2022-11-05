Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody.
According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street.
Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his chest and left side.
Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time after he arrived.
Police say an investigation is underway. A gun was recovered at the scene and an arrest was made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.