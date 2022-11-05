Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street.

Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his chest and left side.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time after he arrived.

Police say an investigation is underway. A gun was recovered at the scene and an arrest was made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.