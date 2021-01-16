Police arrest man following theft of Verizon vehicle, pursuit

article

The Delaware State Police have arrested a man following the theft of a motor vehicle and then a subsequent chase Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened Friday at approximately 4:58 a.m. on the 900 block of South Chapel Street in Newark.

A Verizon employee reported seeing a suspicious person, Phillip White, inside the fenced-in parking lot of the business.

When they arrived, troopers noticed a Verizon utility truck exist the business and drive erratically onto southbound South Chapel Street.

Troopers attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop, but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

White continued traveling until reaching a dead end on Bellevue Road prompting him to exit the stolen vehicle and flee on foot into the woods.

Delaware State Police Aviation canvassed the area and located White. Troopers on the ground were directed towards the suspect’s location and took him into custody without further incident.

White was transported back to Troop 6 where he was processed and charged with multiple counts including felony burglary, felony theft of vehicle, and many others.

White was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $7,001.00 cash bond.

