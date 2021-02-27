DA Krasner announces arrest, charges for man involved in shooting at Pat's Steaks

District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced the arrest and charges against a Delaware man who was reportedly involved in a shooting at Pat's Steaks last year.

The shooting happened on Dec. 27, 2020 at the famous cheesesteak stop in South Philadelphia.

Darius Blalock, 22, of Bear, Delaware, has been arrested and charged with firearms violations and other related charges for his role in the shooting.

Authorities allege that Blalock engaged in an argument with a group of people outside of Pat's Steaks. During the argument, Blalock allegedly fired multiple shots before jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

No individuals were shot or injured during the incident.

According to DA Krasner, surveillance video and tips from the public helped Philadelphia Police investigators identify Blalock. Blalock, who does not have a concealed weapons licensed valid in either Delaware or Pennsylvania, was apprehended by the Philadelphia Police Department with the help of the New Castle County Police.

Advertisement

"It is lucky that no one was harmed during this incident," DA Krasner said. "But workers, customers, and passersby were all endangered. Neighbors were terrified by this individual's criminal actions last December. Philadelphia Police and Delaware law enforcement worked diligently to make sure this individual's gun ownership privileges were revoked and that he is held accountable for his actions. I also want to express gratitude to members of the public who provided information to authorities that enabled us to bring this individual to justice."

Authorities did not indicate if the second suspect wanted in this case was apprehended.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter