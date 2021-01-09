Police: Barricade situation in Juniata Park ends without arrest
JUNIATA PARK - Police say a barricade situation at a home in Juniata Park on Saturday ended without an arrest.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of O Street just before 5 p.m. after a woman complained of a man in violation of a restraining order, according to police.
The man allegedly refused to leave the home which caused police to declare a barricade situation around 5:30 p.m.
Over an hour later, authorities cleared the scene after police did not find the man inside the home.
