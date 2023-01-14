Police: Bicyclist extremely critical after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia

A Friday evening crash has left one bicyclist fighting for his life in South Philadelphia.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until officers arrived. No charges have been announced at this time.

The crash is under investigation.