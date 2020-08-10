Police: Body of missing swimmer recovered in Winslow Twp.

article

Police say the body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Winslow Township on Monday.

Jixion Chavez went swimming in Penbryn Lake Sunday afternoon. Around 3:45, it was reported, he went under the water and failed to resurface.

Just after Winslow Township police were called, a search and rescue effort began.

According to police, crews found the body of Chavez in the area around where he went missing on Monday around 6 p.m.

