Police: Boy, 14, driven to the hospital after being shot in West Oak Lane

A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in West Oak Lane early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at a private residence 1900 block of Georgian Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says police and paramedics arrived at the residence they received no response at the door and the doors were locked.

Police found an open window on the first floor and entered the residence, Small says.

According to authorities, blood was found. "There was blood throughout the house on all three floors," Small says.

A relative, believed to be the teen's uncle, living in the home told police there were juveniles, including the 14-year-old, in the home, but they did not know where they were.

Police say they then learned a 14-year-old shooting victim had been driven to Elkins Park Hospital by his mother.

The teen was shot once in his leg and is in stable condition, Small says.

According to law enforcement, the teen told police he was walking home and made eye contact with a man who then fired one shot, hitting him in the leg. The teen then told police he ran home after he was shot.

Small says authorities are working to learn why the teen was out so late on a school night and checking 67th Avenue and Ogontz Avenue, where the teen says he was shot.

Police say there was no trail of blood found outside the home and only a substantial amount found inside the home.

According to Small, finding blood outside may be difficult due to the ongoing rain.

Small says police have watched surveillance videos from the area the teen said he was shot in and they saw no one running or no evidence that the shooting took place there.

"So right now we don't know where this shooting took place," Small says.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Oak Lane after a 14-year-old showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing and police plan to interview the teen, his mother, and another juvenile who went to the hospital with the teen and his mother.

Authorities are considering that the shooting could have been self-inflicted.