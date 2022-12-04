Police: Boy, 14, shot to death after birthday party in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold became the victim of a fatal shooting that erupted in Camden Saturday night.
Officers responding to the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue found the shot teen around 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say he was attending a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue, however they did say if the shooting occurred outside the event.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Woman taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire breaks out at home in Delaware County
- Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
- Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
A motive has yet to be released, and no arrests announced. An investigation is underway.