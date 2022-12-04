Officials: Woman taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire breaks out at home in Delaware County

A woman has been hospitalized after a blaze completely engulfed a home overnight in Delaware County.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight Sunday.

Flames erupted from the upper level of the home, and was escalated to a two-alarm fire. It took firefighters about an hour to place it under control.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say one woman was transported to a local hospital, however her condition is not known at this time.

Video from the scene showed the charred remains of the house as smoke billowed from the windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.