Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Woman taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire breaks out at home in Delaware County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:35PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woman hospitalized after house fire in Darby Township

A woman was taken to the hospital after flames erupted at a home in Delaware County early Sunday morning.

DELAWARE COUNY - A woman has been hospitalized after a blaze completely engulfed a home overnight in Delaware County.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight Sunday.

Flames erupted from the upper level of the home, and was escalated to a two-alarm fire. It took firefighters about an hour to place it under control.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say one woman was transported to a local hospital, however her condition is not known at this time.

Video from the scene showed the charred remains of the house as smoke billowed from the windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.