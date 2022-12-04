Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead.
Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m.
A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and back, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
- Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
- Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting.