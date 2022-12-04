Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:34PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot and killed in South Philadelphia supermarket

Police say a shooting inside a South Philadelphia supermarket left one man dead.

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead.

Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and back, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting.