Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say

A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead.

Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and back, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting.