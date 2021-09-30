Police: Boy, 15, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 20th Street just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 15-year-old shot several times in the torso and legs.

Officers drove the child to Temple Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

