Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. 

According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. 

Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's Steaks and walking west to cross Henry Avenue when she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on the street in the outer lane. 

Medics transported the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she died from her injuries several hours later at 11:52 p.m., per police. 

Authorities say the scene was held and the driver stayed on scene. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 