Police: Burglars pistol-whip victim during home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are searching for three men who they say robbed and assaulted a homeowner in Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 7200 block of Horrocks Street.

Police say the suspects entered the home throug the basement. Once inside, the suspects allegedly pistol-whipped the homeowner. They also allegedly stole $1,300 and a watch.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.