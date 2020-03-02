Police: Car crashes into grocery store in Upper Darby Township

Crews are on the scene after a car crashed into the entrance of grocery store in Upper Darby Township early Monday.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the Fresh Grocer at 69th and Walnut Streets.

Police are investigating as it is unclear what led to the accident.

Several cars in the parking lot appeared to be hit by the vehicle as well.

There are no reported injuries as of yet.

This story is still developing.

