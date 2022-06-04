Police: Man in critical condition after being shot, slamming car into wall in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a shooting may have caused a car crash in West Philadelphia Friday night.
A 58-year-old man was reportedly found shot in the chest inside his Chevrolet Impala just before midnight. The car had slammed into the wall of an abandoned building on 49th and Arch streets.
He is listed in critical condition after being transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.