Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash in West Philadelphia: police

A crash on a Philadelphia street is being investigated as the result of a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department were chasing a car that was stolen in a carjacking and robbery on 52nd Street days prior, officials say.

According to police, a group of suspects pistol-whipped a man coming out of a Philadelphia deli and stole his vehicle.

One of the suspects in that incident is believed to be the person driving when the chase broke out, per police.

The being chased was later found damaged in the area of 56th and Media Streets.

Police told FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira that the driver was taken to the hospital by officers with a broken jaw. No other injuries were reported.

Several cars parked on 56th Street were damaged as a result of the crash, including one that was hit with so much force it overturned.

Police say the driver of the stolen car is not considered a suspect at this time as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.