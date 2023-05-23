Wanted man, 19, sought as person of interest in 3 shootings, 2 robberies across Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are looking to question a 19-year-old man about his role in a rash of shootings and robberies that plagued two Philadelphia neighborhoods over several days.

Brian Amerman is a person of interest in three shootings and two robberies that occurred from May 12-21, according to police.

One shooting left a man critically shot in the chest and leg near an ATM on Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle.

The other shootings, one involving a 17-year-old victim, occurred a week apart on Amber Street in Kensington. Both victims were shot in the leg, and said to be in stable condition.

Amerman is also being sought for two robberies that unfolded near the same location of the first shooting.

In both robberies, the victims were hit over the head with a gun and robbed of their money and vehicles.

In addition to these incidents, police say the 19-year-old is wanted for probation violation for simple assault, REAP and resisting arrest for a 2022 arrest.