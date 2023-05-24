Woman sought in deadly stretch of hit-and-runs in Philadelphia last December

article

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say is accused of three crashes on the same night in Philadelphia, including one that claimed the life of a young man.

Neera Nicolas-Hudson, 32, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford Mustang on Dec. 26 when she struck a man riding a scooter on the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Nicolas-Hudson fled the scene of the crash, according to police, and hit a bicyclist near the intersection of Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The victims of both crashes were taken to Philadelphia hospitals and placed in stable condition. The scooter driver that was hit suffered a shattered lower leg as a result of the crash, police said.

It's believed that Nicolas-Hudson's rampage came to a deadly end on Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue where police say she struck and killed 22-year-old Ronald Darrell White.

Police found the vehicle believed to have been driven by Nicolas-Hudson abandoned on near the intersection of Broad Street and Indiana Avenue.

Five months after the deadly stretch of hit-and-runs, prosecutors issued a warrant for Nicolas-Hudson's arrest on charges of murder, homicide by vehicle and related offenses.

Police say the family of Ronald Darell White is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Nicolas-Hudson.

Anyone with information about Nicolas-Hudson's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.