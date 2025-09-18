Police chase in Tacony ends with 1 hospitalized, carjacking suspect arrested

A dramatic police chase unfolded in Tacony Wednesday morning, resulting in one person being hospitalized and the suspect apprehended.

What we know:

On September 17, at approximately 8:58 a.m., Philadelphia officers on patrol on the 7100 block of Edmund Street identified a vehicle linked to a carjacking that occurred on September 15 on the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver fled, striking a pole near Cottman and Tulip Streets.

Police say the suspect then reversed into the police car before speeding off again.

The pursuit continued south on Tulip Street, where the suspect collided with another vehicle, causing significant damage to both cars.

The driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers after a brief chase.

The other person involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect's name and charges will be released upon completion of processing.