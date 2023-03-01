Police: Infant taken in Upper Darby car theft found, vehicle still sought

Police in Upper Darby say an infant girl who was inside a car when it was stolen Wednesday night has been safely located.

The Upper Darby Police Department tweeted a photo of a gray Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey license plates that was taken from 69th street around 5:30 p.m.

Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt told FOX 29 the mother of the child was picking up a food order for a delivery service when the car was stolen. The thief drove a short distance away and left the child in her car seat on the sidewalk near Heather Road and Walnut Street.

"It's just sad to say the least," Chris Papakonstantinou, a local resident told FOX 29. "Thankfully the kid is okay and they found the child, but it's scary."

The department shared a photo of a suspect being sought and called attention to his distinctive red sneakers.

Anyone who see the wanted gray Hyundai Elantra is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.