Police conducting death investigation in Mantua after man found unresponsive in car, authorities say

Philadelphia police say a death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in Mantua on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers with the 16th district responded to the 800 block of Union Street around 9:51 a.m.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car.

Medics pronounced him dead at 9:58, according to police.

No further details were released at this time.

