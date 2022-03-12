Police conducting death investigation in Mantua after man found unresponsive in car, authorities say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in Mantua on Saturday morning.
According to police, officers with the 16th district responded to the 800 block of Union Street around 9:51 a.m.
Authorities say a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car.
Medics pronounced him dead at 9:58, according to police.
No further details were released at this time.
