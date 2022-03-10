Philadelphia nears 100 homicides in 2022, outpacing historically deadly 2021

Philadelphia is nearing 100 homicides so far this year following a historically bloody 2021 that saw more than 560 deadly crimes.

According to the latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, homicides are up 8% from this point last year. In the pandemic-plagued 2020, there were 68 homicides after the first week of March and in 2019 there were 59.

"It’s a public health crisis—period," Director of the Philly Truce app Mazzie Casher said. "Our goal is to stop young people from dying."

Philly Truce is an organization that works to bring people together to resolve conflict before it turns deadly. This May marks the group’s one-year anniversary and more support is needed.

"We need more people to get more serious and more involved in reclaiming their communities," Casher said.

In addition to conflict resolution through the app, the group canvasses neighborhoods on the weekends to encourage peace, save lives, and prevent prison.

"The youth are not really trusting adults. They’re not trusting officials. They’re not even trusting their parents," Philly Truce co-creator Steven Pickens said.

Casher explains that the rising crime statistics increase fear and decrease community participation, which is detrimental to their group's goal.

"Our message is this: ‘You won’t believe how horrible those numbers don’t sound when you are actively engaged in the solution.’" Casher said.

From work on the ground, Cashner believes people are fearful and young people carry guns to feel safer.

Last weekend in Philadelphia there were eight people killed and more injured in shootings between Friday night and Sunday. Many of those victims were teens and young adults.

On Thursday night there were four shootings in an hour span, among the victims were a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter