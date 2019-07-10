Police: Dad tosses baby from car to protect from baseball bat assault

article

A father tossed his 1-year-old child from a car in order to protect him during an assault in West Philadelphia Wednesday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m near North 42nd and Lancaster streets.

Police say a 39-year-old man was engaged in a verbal dispute with a 31-year-old woman while inside a tan Acura. The woman allegedly used a bat to damage the car, breaking its windows. The suspect allegedly approached the victim and his child aggressively with the bat, prompting the victim to toss the child into a grassy field to avoid injury. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim with the bat, striking him several times over the head.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The child was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for an abrasion to his forehead. He is listed in stable condition.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was arrested.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.