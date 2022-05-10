Police: Daytime triple shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 in critical condition

article

Two men are fighting for their lives after police said they were shot several times during a triple shooting Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of West Rockland Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found a 27-year-old man shot several times, including in the chest and back. Another victim, also age 27, was hit in the chest and leg by gunfire.

Officers drove both victims to a nearby hospital where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

A 41-year-old man who was struck by gunfire in the right foot was brought to the hospital by medics and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting. It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.