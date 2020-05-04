Police: Delaware man charged with 7th DUI after domestic incident

article

A Sussex County man has been arrested for his involvement in a physical domestic incident with his girlfriend, which was succeeded by his seventh DUI.

Delaware State Police responded to a report of a physical domestic on the 6000 block of Woodland Ferry Road in Seaford at approximately 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, troopers learned from witnesses that Bretley W. Knox, 54, was noticed driving a pickup truck all over the road and almost striking a ditch.

Witnesses reportedly saw Knox then pull into a driveway before a female passenger began screaming for help.

He then pulled the woman, 39, out of the vehicle and began hitting her, according to eyewitness reports.

The woman was able to get away and walk to a nearby residence before she was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Knox re-entered the vehicle and drove off, but troopers later located Knox at his residence in the 28000 block of Roxbury Court.

They detected a strong odor of alcohol. Knox initially refused to exit his home but was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

He was taken into custody where a DUI investigation ensued and a computer inquiry revealed that Knox had six previous DUI convictions.

Knox has been charged with 7th offense DUI (felony), resisting arrest, offensive touching, and disorderly conduct.

Knox was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $26200.00 on cash only bond.

