Police: Delaware teen riding bike struck by gunfire

Police say a teenager who was riding his bike in Delaware has been injured in an overnight shooting.

The Dover Police Department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a shooting to find a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

The boy had been riding his bike in the area when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

A single round also struck a nearby occupied apartment, but no one there was injured. An investigation is ongoing.

