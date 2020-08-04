Police: Delaware woman dies after hit with tree branch during tropical storm

article

Authorities in Delaware are investigating what they call a "storm-related" death after a Milford woman was killed during Tuesday's dangerous weather.

Police say the incident happened on North Shore Drive just before noon.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly outside assessing the damage left by Tropical Storm Isaias when he was struck by a tree branch.

Officials say the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

