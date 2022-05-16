Police: Dirt bike driver sought in hit-and-run crash with teen skateboarder in Fairhill

Authorities are searching for a wheelie-riding dirt bike driver who they say slammed into a teenage skateboarder Sunday night in Philadelphia.

According to police, the collision happened on the eastbound side of Allegheny Avenue around 10 p.m.

The unknown dirt bike driver was allegedly popping wheelies and driving at high speeds when it slammed into an oncoming 17-year-old skateboarder.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital in "extremely critical condition," according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Monday shared video of the moments leading up to the crash.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the collision should contact Philadelphia police.