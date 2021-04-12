Police: Domestic dispute ends with man stabbing 3 relatives in Pleasantville

article

Authorities say a man who stabbed three family members during a dispute at a southern New Jersey home is now facing aggravated assault charges.

Pleasantville police responded to the home early Saturday after someone approached an officer in the department’s parking lot to report a domestic disturbance.

The officer went to the house and saw 37-year-old Maynor Moreno-Mejia running from the residence.

The three stabbing victims _ two men and a woman _ were soon found in the house.

One man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the other two victims had less serious injuries.

It's not known if Moreno-Mejia has retained an attorney.

