Police: Domestic dispute ends with man stabbing 3 relatives in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. - Authorities say a man who stabbed three family members during a dispute at a southern New Jersey home is now facing aggravated assault charges.
Pleasantville police responded to the home early Saturday after someone approached an officer in the department’s parking lot to report a domestic disturbance.
The officer went to the house and saw 37-year-old Maynor Moreno-Mejia running from the residence.
The three stabbing victims _ two men and a woman _ were soon found in the house.
One man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the other two victims had less serious injuries.
It's not known if Moreno-Mejia has retained an attorney.
