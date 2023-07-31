Police don't believe Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann is link to unsolved killings in Atlantic City

article

Authorities in Atlantic City do not believe that Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann is connected to similar unsolved murders of sex workers in the popular shore town.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Long Island, has been charged with the murders of three of 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Between 2010 and 2011, authorities found the remains of 11 people - most of whom were young women who were sex workers - near the remote town of Gilgo Beach, New York.

Four of the victims were found within a quarter-mile of one another on Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Since then, scant leads and few suspects turned the case cold until recently when investigators procured enough evidence to charge Heuermann with some of the grizzly murders.

It was previously reported that detectives in Suffolk County, New York have been in touch for over a decade with authorities in Atlantic City about similar unsolved slayings.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that the Suffolk County Police Commissioner indicated that he does not believe the Gilgo Beach murder case at the West Atlantic City murder case are connected.

Since Heuermann's arrest, detectives in Chester County, South Carolina have reported their involvement with investigators in New York. It's believe Heuermann also has ties to Las Vegas.

His DNA has already been made available to investigators in New York, and will soon be entered into the national database for law enforcement agencies across the country to search.

Heuermann's arrest, followed by a slow drip of disturbing allegations brought against him, has garnered national attention. He has since pleaded not guilty to three sets of murder charges.