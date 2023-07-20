Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann may have ties to unsolved murder cases in Atlantic City: authorities

Authorities say Rex Heuermann, an accused serial killer being held responsible for the Gilgo Beach murders, may have ties to unsolved slayings in Atlantic City.

The Suffolk County Police Office confirmed to FOX 29's Kelly Rule that investigators have been in touch with authorities in Atlantic City about Heuermann for more than a decade.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Long Island, has been charged with the murders of three of 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Between 2010 and 2011, authorities found the remains of 11 people - most of whom were young women who were sex workers - near the remote town of Gilgo Beach, New York.

Four of the victims were found within a quarter-mile of one another on Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Since then, scant leads and few suspects turned the case cold until recently when investigators procured enough evidence to charge Heuermann with some of the grizzly murders.

Authorities in Atlantic City have not shared details about which cases they believe Heuermann may have a connection to.

An official from Suffolk County added that communication between their department and investigators in Atlantic City has been ongoing since roughly 2010.

Since Heuermann's arrest, detectives in Chester County, South Carolina have reported their involvement with investigators in New York. It's believe Heuermann also has ties to Las Vegas.

His DNA has already been made available to investigators in New York, and will soon be entered into the national database for law enforcement agencies across the country to search.

Heuermann's arrest, followed by a slow drip of disturbing allegations brought against him, has garnered national attention. He has since pleaded not guilty to three sets of murder charges.