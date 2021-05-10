Police: Double shooting in Kensington kills 1, injures another
KENSINGTON - More bloodshed Monday as a 20-year-old male was shot and killed while a second man is recovering from gunshot wounds in Kensington.
Officials said police responded to the 3100 block of Jasper Street Monday, just before 4 p.m., on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, the officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 28-year-old man was also shot at the location. He was taken to Temple by a private vehicle and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
