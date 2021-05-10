Police: Double shooting in Kensington kills 1, injures another

article

More bloodshed Monday as a 20-year-old male was shot and killed while a second man is recovering from gunshot wounds in Kensington.

Officials said police responded to the 3100 block of Jasper Street Monday, just before 4 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 28-year-old man was also shot at the location. He was taken to Temple by a private vehicle and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

