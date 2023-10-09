Police: Double shooting in Olney leaves 2 injured

article

Two men are suffering injuries after a double shooting broke out in Olney on Monday.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 6200 block of Mascher Street at around 3:36 p.m.

During the incident, a 23-year-old male was shot multiple times throughout his body and another 23-year-old male was shot once in the left hand.

Both were taken to Einstein Hospital via private vehicle where the first victim was placed in critical condition and the second placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.