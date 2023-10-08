'Turn yourself in': Family of man fatally struck by car in Kensington pleads for driver to come forward

Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in locating a car police say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened Friday morning, around 6:30, at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, according to authorities.

A 57-year-old man, identified as Carl Gascon, was hit in the intersection while he was crossing the street, with the light.

Officials say the driver of a silver Nissan was headed southbound on Frankford Ave., ran a red light and hit Gascon, then drove off, continuing to head south on Frankford.

Medics rushed Gascon to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

According to Gascon’s siblings, he was on his way to work when he was struck.

Nissan sought in connection with Frankford Avenue and East Ontario fatal hit-and-run, police say.

His family is grappling with the fact that he was struck and killed in that Kensington intersection.

"My thing is, how can somebody just leave a body out in the street? Like a dog," Patricia Gascon-Singleton, Carl’s sister, said.

"He was a cool dude. He was a character. And he made people laugh," Carl’s brother-in-law, Michael Singleton described. "He loved his grandkids. He loved his kids. He loved his wife."

The 57-year-old would have been celebrating his 58th birthday next month. He and his wife of 26 years also have eight children.

"Whoever you are, turn yourself in. This family…we need closure," Singleton stated.

The family also has a message to the community to cherish every moment with loved ones.

"I really miss you, my big brother. I love you, man, I love you," Carl’s brother, Tony, said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the driver, the car or the incident to contact them.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.