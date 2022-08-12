Man critically wounded after he was shot in the head in Ogontz, police say

article

A man in his mid 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside a vehicle.

Officials say police in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section were called to the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike Friday, around 5:15 in the evening, on a report of a person shot.

Officers found the man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are seeking suspects. They say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.