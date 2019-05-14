Police: DUI driver charged in 6-year-old girl's death in Upper Darby

Police say a DUI driver turned himself after he struck and killed a 6-year-old girl in Upper Darby back in March.

"The original scene was horrific," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Police say the driver backed over 6-year-old Jennifer Portillo walking home from school with family members.

According to police, 53-year-old Darin Forrest is facing multiple criminal and traffic violations, including homicide by motor vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while DUI, manslaughter and related charges.

Superintendent Chitwood says Forrest had made a U-turn and was quickly backing into the spot in front of Rudy's Tavern on Marshall Road in Upper Darby. According to police, Forrest had been there earlier in the afternoon on March 1 and admitted he had a couple of beers and visited another bar not far away and had a mixed drink of gin, then he was returning to Rudys. He didn't see Jennifer and her family about the cross the street, according to police.

"He was very cooperative. He really was. I'll say that for him from the get-go. He stayed after the accident," Superintendent Chitwood said.

Bystanders rushed to help but there was nothing anyone could do. Jennifer's family new to the U.S. from Honduras.

Local police and the community donated the funds to send the child's body to Honduras for burial.