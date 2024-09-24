Police to exhume unidentified human remains from Potter’s Field: officials

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit has announced it will exhume unidentified human remains from Potter's Field located at 12841 Dunks Ferry Road in Philly.

Officials say the joint operation, known as the Remains Identification Project (RIP), will occur this week.

Ryan Gallagher, Assistant Director of the Philadelphia Police Department's Office of Forensic Science, and Thomas Walsh, Lieutenant of the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Division will hold a presser Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the RIP in more detail.

Stream the presser above or on our YouTube channel.

