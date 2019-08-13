Police: Father shot, 18-year-old daughter assaulted in Mt. Laurel home invasion

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and an 18-year-old was assaulted in a Mount Laurel home invasion.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on the unit block of Equality Court.

Police say two men broke into the home, shot a 43-year-old man in the leg and struck his 18-year-old daughter in the head with an unknown object. The victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot. It remains unclear if anything was taken during the home invasion.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.