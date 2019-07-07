Police: Fight over money leads to shooting in Nicetown; victim in serious condition

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in Nicetown left one man in serious condition.

The incident occurred inside a home on the 1700 block of West Juniata Street.

Authorities say two men were arguing over money when one of the men, who does not live inside the home, shot the victim, who resides at the home.

The 28-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Temple University Hospital. Other people were home at the time of the shooting but were uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.