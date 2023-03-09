Police gather with North Philadelphia neighborhood informally to build better community relations

In a neighborhood plagued with gun violence and crime, Thursday night saw a mixer hosted by the 22nd District was an effort by Philadelphia Police to take a breath, have a slice of pizza and some conversation.

"We’re not going to be able to tackle some of the issues we need to tackle if we don’t develop these relationships and if we develop these relationships, we can then come up with some positive solutions to some of the issues we’re facing in the 22nd District," Inspector Jarreau Thomas explained.

Usually when 22nd District officers are visible, it’s not uncommon to see images like police tape and flashing lights. Thursday night was a chance to spend informal time with kids, community groups, local businesses and church leaders.

"You have to interact with the leaders of the community to be able to do stuff with the community. We can’t just do it by ourselves at the church," Melanie Cheatham, with New Mt. Zion Church, said.

Also with the church, Taneshia Kell continued, "We’re in the community and our goal is to help the community. That’s part of our vision."

Police are also trying to connect on another level, through recruitment. Hoping a simple conversation with the youth may spark interest in protecting and serving their neighborhood someday.

"That shining moment when that child realizes that person is a police officer and say, ‘Oh he or she is really cool,’ and they understand being a police officer, while it’s a job, it’s the human being behind the job that makes it unique," Captain Michael Goodson, with the 22nd District, said.

A change of pace for a North Philadelphia community going through a tough time and the gathering was more like a party. "So, tonight we have the 22nd District Community mixer,"