Police: Georgia woman wanted for 'severely' abusing friend's dog in New Castle County

article

An innocent dog suffered severe injuries after police say the owner entrusted its care to a friend, who is now wanted for animal cruelty.

Syniah Percell, 25, of Georgia, is accused of abusing her friend's small Yorkie while watching the dog in an apartment on Thorn Lane in Newark over the weekend.

When the ower returned home, the dog was "acting strange, walking oddly and had a bruise on its body," police say.

MORE HEADLINES:

A veterinarian found the dog to be suffering from severe injuries. The dog's current condition is not known.

An animal cruelty arrest warrant has been issued for Percell as police ask the public for help locating her.