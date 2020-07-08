Police: Girl, 16, severely injures foot in apparent fireworks accident in East Germantown

Authorities say a teenage girl was severely injured after an explosive device ignited on the second floor of a home in East Germantown Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Blakemore Street just after 8 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old victim was home with three other teens at the time of the incident.

According to police, most of the girl's right foot is gone.

The blast left a square foot hole in the ceiling of the residence. Authorities do not know exactly what kind of device exploded, but they believe it was illegally owned.

The girl is currently in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

