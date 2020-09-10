Police: Gold Alert issued for missing New Castle County man

article

Authorities in Delaware have issued a Gold Alert after a New Castle County man left his home Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Police say 33-year-old Scott Sylvester was last seen at his residence on Balsam Road in the community of Gordy Estates. Responding officers were reportedly told that before Sylvester left, he made statements that caused concern for his welfare.

Sylvester is believed to be driving a white 2018 Chrysler 300 with Delaware registration. He is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sylvester's whereabouts is encouraged to contact New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800.

