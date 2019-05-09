Police: Group attacks man walking down street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects after they allegedly attacked a man walking down the street in North Philadelphia last Friday night.

Police say a 20-year-old victim and a witness were walking along the 1800 block of North 15th Street shortly after 9 p.m.

According to authorities, the pair crossed paths with a group of black men who suddenly began to assault the man. The victim was punched in the left eye and knocked to the ground. While on the ground the victim was repeatedly punched and kicked by the men.

Police say the victim tried to run away but was pushed against a fence and knocked to the ground.

The victim suffered various injuries as a result of the beating and was transported to Temple Hospital, but has since been released, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects sought can contact authorities at 215-686-8477.