Police: Group of teens assaulted man whose phone was stolen in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of 18-year-olds who allegedly beat up a 67-year-old man after one of the teens who stole his cell phone last month in Center City.

Investigators said the victim was talking on his phone on the 1200 block of Filbert Street around 6:30 p.m. when someone grabbed it from his hand and ran away. The victim chased after the suspect and followed him between parked cars.

At least four other teens came to the defense of the alleged thief and shoved the victim to the ground. Police said the group, which included both men and women, beat the victim with a belt, stick, and a brick.

The group ran south on 12th Street after the assault, according to police. The man sustained minor injuries to his hands and knees.

Police on Thursday released nearby surveillance footage of the attack. Investigators are searching for three Black men and two Black women. Anyone with information on this robbery and assault is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

