Police: Headrest slowed down bullet that struck woman in car on Roosevelt Boulevard

A woman who was shot in the head inside her car in Philadelphia is lucky to be alive after police say her headrest slowed down the bullet that struck her.

The 35-year-old woman was hit in the back of the head while sitting in her car on Roosevelt Boulevard near the intersection of Conwell Avenue around 3 p.m.

She was taken by medics to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where police say she is in stable condition.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. No description of the shooter was shared by investigators.